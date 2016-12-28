Transcript for Amazon Echo Now at the Center of a Murder Case

One of the holiday season's hottest gifts now at the center of a murder case. The electronic gadget, the Amazon echo, raising serious new questions about user's privacy. Police want Amazon to turn over day from one suspect's device. ABC's Mara schiavocampo with the clues they're looking for. Alexa, alarm off. Reporter: From the moment you wake up -- Alexa, what's on the calendar today? Reporter: Until you go to bed, the Amazon echo, delivering music, news, weather and more. But police in Arkansas say it could help prove their case against this man, James bates, accused of killing his coworker, Victor Collins, found dead in bates' hot tub after a night of partying. When owners talk to Alexa -- Ask domino's to send me mill last order. Okay. Order placed. Reporter: It records the conversation. The question is, was it recording that night? The case brings new legal questions about high tech devices that are always on. As much as we love the convenience, I think customers are legitimately concerned about their privacy rights. Reporter: Bates has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers say mining his echo's data is an invasion of privacy. Amazon saying they will not release data without a legal demand, and, quote, objects to overbroad or otherwise inappropriate demands. So far, Amazon has turned over some account information to authorities, but not electronic data from the echo. The case is set to go to trial next year. Tom? Mara schiavocampo for us tonight. Mara, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.