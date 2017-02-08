Transcript for Amazon hires thousands of people on the spot

And it comes as tens of thousands of Americans lined up today for jobs and they told us it's not just the job they need. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, from coast to coast, as many as 50,000 people have new job offers, standing in line for hours to get hired by online retail giant, Amazon. I'm ready. I can do this. I'm gonna get a job today. Reporter: Marty has a part time job, and says he came here for the benefits. Almost all of the jobs, 40,000 of them, are full time, he got an offer. I'm 56 years old. There aren't a lot of places that want to hire someone over 50. Reporter: Kerilyn Houtman was a stay at home mom who now, needs to get back to work. You found out on the spot. I'm gonna go home and tell my husband. Reporter: What do you think he's gonna say? He's gonna be happy, the extra income is gonna be beneficial, he's military so we don't make great pay. Reporter: Amazon's goal, to hire 100,000 people within the next year hosting these Amazon job fairs across 12 states. The company's success causing concern for some. American malls, once packed, as the hubs of shopping and socializing, are now closing up shop. And losing ground. Experts tell us that shift means 5 million traditional retail jobs could be gone in the next decade. And David, so many people here telling me they are most interested in jobs with benefits. Especially health care. Amazon says that kicks in on the first day they report to work, David. Gio Benitez. A lot of hope to find some jobs. Thank you.

