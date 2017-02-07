Transcript for Amazon 'Prime Day' to be bigger than Black Friday

other big promotions about to start. Here's Marci Gonzalez about getting the jump on some discounts. Reporter: On this holiday weekend, shoppers are out searching for sales. Nchts there's always a great sale, and I'm always looking for something to buy. Reporter: Experts say look for deep discounts on shoes, swimwear and outdoor items. But some say the real shopping holiday is still a week away. Amazon promising prime day will be bigger than Black Friday. Starting at 9:00 P.M. July 10th and continuing for 30 hours, the online retail giant discounting hundreds of thousands of items and offering lightning deals up to every five minutes. If I don't have to get out of the house, why not Amazon prime it? Reporter: Tonight, Amazon is already offering some bargains. You can get four months of its streaming music service for just 99 cents. But to cash in, you need to pay $99 for that yearlong S subscription, or sign up for the 30 day free trial. To make sure you're getting the best deal, check prices at big box retailers that offer free shipping with no membership fee. And make sure what you're about to buy is really on sale. You can check the price history of any item online, and use sites like price grabber to get the lowest prices.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.