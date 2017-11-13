Transcript for America Strong: Nurse on mission to help one man heal

Finally tonight, America strong. And when they said strike up the band, they did. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: 32-year-old Josh Libman of Norcross, Georgia, is having a tough year. In July, he lost part of his left leg to a rare form of cancer, and needed rounds of Che chemotherapy. A nurse in suburban Atlanta saw his go fund me page and had an idea. I reached out to the family and I said, I would like to take care of Josh and family through this process. Reporter: Elaine levy was by his side in the hospital through every grueling treatment. After he finished this latest round, she called his old high school, with another one of her ideas. The entire Norcross high school marching band came to celebrate at Josh's home, marching through the neighbor and right up to his house. Their message for Josh -- you are loved. They came with the victory chant. We believe that Josh will win! We believe that Josh will win! Reporter: We believe. And tonight, Josh will already winning. Steve osunsami, ABC news, Atlanta. We believe that Josh will win. Thank you for watching here on a Monday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.