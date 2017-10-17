Transcript for America Strong: Officer Oliver ready for duty

Finally tonight here, America strong. Officer Oliver, ready for duty. Meet 6-year-old Oliver Davis from Kansas City, Kansas. Showing us he's 6. Oliver says he already know what he wants to be when he grows up. A police officer. And his mother tells us the reason is simple. How they do good things for people and he said, I want to do good things, too. Reporter: The local police heard about Oliver and he was given a temporary badge. And then Oliver had an idea. Hi, David. I'm officer Oliver from Kansas City. Reporter: His idea, to set up a lemonade and doughnut stand for the entire force, right in his front yard. Not sure if they would come, but he was ready. And one by one, they begin to show up. About 100 officers from ten different stations across two states stopping at Oliver's stand. Handshakes and fist bumps. Those officers, grateful. And it wasn't just the little officer asking for photos. Members of the force wanted them, too. And then a lift and a hug from a more veteran officer. Waiting for Oliver to some day join the force. Just a few years away. Thank you for watching on a Thursday tight, I'd David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. From all of us here, have a good

