We turn next here this evening to an American family looking for answers after the death of their daughter while they were all on vacation in Mexico. She and her brother were found unconscious in a hotel pool. She later died. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent, Matt Gutman, tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a family from Wisconsin is seeking answers about their daughter's mysterious death in Mexico. Somebody needs to pay for this. Somebody needs to be held responsible for this. Somebody got to my kids. Reporter: Hours after the family arrived at this five-star resort in playa del Carmen, Mexico, in January, seen here in a promotional video. The family says 20-year-old Abby conner, and her 23-year-old brother Austin were last seen drinking by the pool. The mother says the two were late to meet her when a hotel staffer told her the children had been found unconscious, face down in the pool. The family says Austin suffered a concussion and that Abby was airlifted to a Florida hospital, where she later died. She was healthy, but for some reason, she drowns in a pool, waist-deep. It's unbelievable. Reporter: Tonight, Abby's father, who wasn't on the trip says his son can't remember how they ended up in the water. Mexican authorities ruled it an accidental drowning. Abby and Austin's blood alcohol level was reportedly three times the legal limit in their state. The family believes there are witness accounts missing from that Mexican police report, the biggest question is how both of those kids ended up in the water at the same time. David. Matt Gutman with us tonight. Thank you, Matt.

