Transcript for American Health Care Act fails to reach the House floor on Capitol Hill

In for David. We begin with president trump suffering his biggest defeat since winning the election. Forced to pull the Republican health care bill minutes before the vote in the house, where it was certain to fail. Just minutes ago, the president announcing Obama will explode. The lack of votes forcing president trump to retreat on one of his biggest campaign promises. And the president sounding humble when he described how it all played out. We all learned a lot, about loyalty, about the vote-getting process. We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in obviously both the senate and in the house. So it's been certainly, for me, a very interesting experience. But I think in the end, it will lead to even better health care plans. The decision a huge blow to Paul Ryan, conceding, Obamacare is the law of the land. President trump and speaker Ryan reluctantly saying it's time to move on. Mary Bruce on the hill starts us off. Reporter: Tonight on capitol hill, the stunning acknowledgment, Republicans have failed to deliver on their promise to the American people. I don't know what else to say other than Obamacare is the law of the land and will remain until it's replaced. We didn't have the votes, and we'll be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future. Reporter: The day began with an all-out push to get enough Republicans on-board. Publicly, the party leaders sounding optimistic. But by mid-morning, it was clear. Conservative Republicans are standing their ground. There's no negotiations. There are no negotiations. Reporter: It's done? Not going to pass? Yes, so the only thing going on is basically arm-twisting. Reporter: As an olive branch, president trump agreed to change the bill so insurance companies would no longer be required to cover some basic services. But that was still not enough to get conservatives on-board. But that gave Republicans a serious case of the jitters. More and more coming forward to si say they could not vote yes. But the closer in chief is playing coy. We'll have to see. Do you think it will pass? See what happens. Did you rush it? We'll see what happens. Reporter: On the house floor, the debate already three hours under way. Democrats railing at what they were calling trumpcare. There's only one option, and that is to vote no. Reporter: As the hours kicked by, it became increasingly -- that this bill would not pass. Now as the president and speaker had lunch, the white house press secretary told reporters the vote was moving forward. The leader and whip are doing vote counts, debate is ongoing. We're proceeding with a 3:30 vote as scheduled. Reporter: But it was not to be. Just minutes later, at 3:31 P.M., as the vote was expected to begin, the announcement. Further consideration of hr-1628 is postponed. The chair declares the house in recess, subject to the call of the chair. Reporter: Ryan, pulling the pull. We're on the cusp of fulfilling a promise that we made. We're on the cusp of achieving an ambition we've had for seven years, and we came a little short. Reporter: Defeated Republicans, their heads hung low. For the conservative leader who stood in the way -- Congressman, is health care dead? Mary, Paul Ryan says Obamacare is the law of the land. Does that mean Republicans are giving up their effort to mismantle it? Reporter: For seven years, they've promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, but it appears that it's done.

