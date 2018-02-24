Transcript for American men's bobsledding team in their final race of the season

Finally tonight, the American men's bobsledding team in their final race of the season. It's been a tough one but don't count them out. They've got real American grit on their side. Here's ABC's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Here at the olympics, Nate weber is a U.S. Bobsledder, but for his day job he wears a different uniform, as a green beret. Working with special forces team I learned how important it is to rely on those other guys. And you're always working for them just the same way you are in bobsled. Reporter: That day job is top secret. He speaks Russian and can do battlefield surgery, but is shooting down that icy tube at 90 miles per hour that really gives him jitters. I'm scared every single time I go down. Really? The green beret. Don't tell everyone. Reporter: In the flash points where he's deployed, there're no bobsled tracks, so he pushed atvs in Niger, sprinted down dusty lanes in Cameroon, weight trained in Afghanistan. We would have to wait until the sun went down, maybe a couple of hours before we could even touch the bar, it was so hot over there. Reporter: Here in in south Korea Nate offered some olympic training tips. Sink the hips. Reporter: Then we graduated to the real thing with his bobsled teammates. That's when you're going to push in and hit the bar. Reporter: His brakeman, Chris Vogt, doubles as an army captain. Four men jumping into a bathtub-sized sled at full speed is a delicate dance. Not easy. Weber admits his team isn't favored to win a medal but hopes they'll be fan favorites. It's going to be a lot of red, white and blue up there. Reporter: Matt Gutman, ABC news, pyeongchang, South Korea. We will be cheering them on. We thank Matt for that story and thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" and "This week" in the morning and I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

