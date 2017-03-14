Transcript for American UN Official Michael Sharpe abducted while traveling through the Republic of Congo

To the index of other news and the American U.N. Official abducted overseas. Michael sharp was part of the group kidnapped while traveling for work in the democratic republic of Congo. Reportedly grabbed by a militia group, they are working to get them released. Back home T fiery crash in Seattle. The SUV driver out of control, slamming into a gas bump. Exploding into a ball of flames. Two people inside were not badly hurt. Police say moments earlier, the driver clipped another car sending them into a tree. That driver in the hospital seriously injured. The creator of a childhood favorite, revealing a battle. The man behind the character, 55-year-old Stephen hillenberg, revealing he has als that has no known cure. He released a statement. I will continue work on "Spongebob squarepants" for as long as I'm able. And dolly parton. Parton's my people fund issuing checks to 921 who lost their homes. Promising money each month, and her fund receiving more than 80,000 donations.

