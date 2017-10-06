Transcript for American soldiers come under attack by an Afghan soldier

in Kansas in February. Moving overseas now, to eastern Afghanistan, and word that American servicemen have come under attack by an Afghan army soldier they were training. At least three killed and another wounded when that soldier suddenly turned on the U.S. Troops. ABC's Stephanie Ramos with the late details. Reporter: Tonight, at least four American soldiers coming under fire in that deadly insider attack in eastern Afghanistan. According to Pentagon officials, an Afghan soldier turned his gun weapon on U.S. Service members there to train him. Three U.S. Army soldiers killed, one more wounded. The Taliban tonight claiming responsibility and releasing this photo of the alleged attacker who was killed. They want to ruin tactical effectiveness between U.S., nato and Afghan military units. Reporter: The attack, in the same province where the U.S. Dropped the mother of all bombs on Taliban targets in April. President trump and vice president pence were briefed on the deadly attack. When heroes fall, Americans grieve, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these American heroes. Reporter: Today's insider attack, the deadliest in more than a year. There are vetting procedures in place for Afghans serving alongside Americans. But there are still legitimate fears an attacker can put up enough of an act to join. Tom? And the Pentagon still not releasing those names yet. Stephanie Ramos, thank you so

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.