{"id":47876507,"title":"Andrea Constand takes the stand in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial","duration":"1:24","description":"The former Temple University employee describes how the aging comedian allegedly assaulted her more than 10 years ago.","url":"/WNT/video/andrea-constand-takes-stand-bill-cosby-sexual-assault-47876507","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}