Transcript for April the giraffe gives birth

Finally tonight, the most public of entrances, more than a million people watching as April the giraffe gives birth. The calf an instant celebrity. Here's ABC's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: It's a boy! Tonight an exclusive first peek. Only ABC's cameras allowed inside to see up close, the baby giraffe the world has been waiting to meet. His mama, April, an internet sensation. The bbc proclaiming it to be the most anticipated birth since prince George. And so, joy this morning when this little guy arrived. There you have it, guys. We have a baby. Reporter: This nearly 6 feet and 150-pound bundle of spots taking his first wobbly steps. A few falls and nuzzling with mom. Home is the animal adventure park in upstate New York where they hope all this attention will boost conservation efforts. To see the lives that we're changing and the impact that we're making not just in personal lives but also in giraffe education and the need for conservation, that's the home run. Reporter: Tonight, it's likely snuggles, milk, and a nap for the baby who brought smiles to so many around the world. Gloria Riviera, ABC news, Washington. And in case you're wondering, the name for that little boy still tbd but when we find out, we'll let you know. Thanks so much for watching. "Gma" and "This week" in the morning and I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

