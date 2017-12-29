Transcript for Arctic blast affects millions of people across the US

We saw what firefighters were up against with that cold weather. Winter weather alerts from Washington to New York. In a new storm moving from the midwest to the northeast causing this multi-car pileup on U.S. 31 in Michigan. Lake-effect snow falling on hard hit Erie, Pennsylvania. The coldest night expected to be new year's eve. ABC's Alex Perez is in Chicago where the snow is coming down tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the deep freeze tightening its chokehold on the nation, as new storms make for a dangerous commute. In Minnesota -- Nice. Reporter: Multiple drivers losing control. Look she's Goin' again. She's done! Reporter: In Michigan, low visibility blamed for this 40-car pileup on us- 31, near Muskegon. Tow trucks pulling cars off the median, closing the highway. The whiteout conditions started a chain reaction. Reporter: Overnight in Illinois, a convertible slicing right through this semi. Three passengers, hospitalized. In Chicago, police crews using torches to de-ice manhole covers. The subzero temps claiming at least two lives from hypothermia. The bitter cold now dipping as far south as Charleston, South Carolina. Icy conditions forcing officials to shut down multiple bridges. For millions, it will be the coldest new years eve in decades. Feeling like minus 8 in Boston and a minus 25 degree wind chill in Minneapolis -- you can get frostbite in just 30 minutes. In New York, it will feel like negative 4 when the ball drops. Meanwhile on the ice-caked great Lakes, residents not done digging out from over five feet of snow. And now bracing for up to another 18 inches. More than a foot of snow still on the way there in Erie. Alex joins us from Chicago and more snow on the way for residents the? Reporter: That's right, Tom. As you can see it's snowing here. We're expecting about three inches from this clipper system that is heading east. Right now it feels like five degrees. Come new year's eve it will feel like 11 below zero. The snow adding insult to injury.

