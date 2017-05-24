Arrest warrant issued for founder of Bikram yoga

More
Bikram Choudry was ordered to pay over $7 million in damages for sexual harassment but hasn't paid.
1:24 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arrest warrant issued for founder of Bikram yoga

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47623602,"title":"Arrest warrant issued for founder of Bikram yoga","duration":"1:24","description":"Bikram Choudry was ordered to pay over $7 million in damages for sexual harassment but hasn't paid.","url":"/WNT/video/arrest-warrant-issued-founder-bikram-yoga-47623602","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.