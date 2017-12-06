Transcript for Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in public before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday

Among them, president trump's attorney general Jeff sessions will be in the hot seat tomorrow under oath. Likely asked about Russia, about James Comey and about that meeting in the oval office. Did the president ask everyone to leave including the attorney general, everyone except for James Comey? Also tonight here, after our reporter asked president trump would you be willing to speak under oath, the president said 100%. What the white house is saying tonight. ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega leading us off. Reporter: The cameras invited in today to witness president trump's first full cabinet meeting, where he minced no words, declaring himself among the most productive presidents ever. And I think we've been about as active as you can possibly be. Reporter: And then, it was the cabinet's turn. One after the next, they went around the table, each lavishing praise on their boss, as he nodded approvingly. Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and blessing that you've given us to serve your agenda. I want to thank you for getting this country moving again. You set the exact right message and its being responded, the response is fabulous around the country. Reporter: That last compliment from attorney general Jeff sessions, and tomorrow all eyes will be on him when he testifies before the senate intelligence committee investigating Russian meddling in the election and any possible collusion with team trump. Sessions will likely be asked about several issues raised in the blockbuster testimony of former FBI director James Comey. For one -- his role in that now-infamous meeting in the oval office between Comey and the president. Comey says trump asked sessions and others to clear the room so they could be alone. My sense was the attorney general knew he shouldn't be leaving, which is why he was lingering. So I knew something was about to happen that I needed to pay very close attention to. It was then that Comey says the president asked him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn. After that meeting, Comey claims, "I took the opportunity to implore the attorney general to prevent any future direct communication between the president and me." Sessions is also likely to be asked about his meetings with the Russians. He recused himself from the Russia investigation after reports that he met the Russian ambassador twice during the campaign, but failed to disclose those meetings in his senate confirmation hearings. And Comey said that's not all. We also were aware of facts that I can't discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a russia-related investigation problematic. Reporter: The white house today would not say whether sessions would limit his testimony and invoke executive privilege. I think it depends on the scope of the questions and to get into a hypothetical at this point would be premature. Reporter: Tonight the trump white house is eager to turn the page. This week Ivanka Trump will be in the spotlight, talking job training. This morning on Fox News, she came to her father's defense. There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience. But this isn't supposed to be easy. And Cecilia live with us tonight from the white house. Just Friday as you know that president trump's exchange happened with our Jon Karl. Jon asking, would you will be willing to speak under oath? Here's what the president said. Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of en -- 100%. I didn't say under oath. I hardly know the man. I'm not going to say I want you to pledge allegiance. Who would do that? Under oath. Think of it, I hardly know the man. It doesn't make sense. Cecilia, you were there today. The white house was asked, does that offer still stand. He was asked whether in fact this testimony might happen? He hedged. Is was Sean spicer today, right here in the briefing room, he's not had further discussions with the president about this potential testimony. A very different answer from the white house today than the very adamant president trump we heard from a couple of days ago. Cecilia, good to have you back tonight.

