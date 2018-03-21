Transcript for Authorities ID 23-year-old Austin man as alleged serial bomber

We are now seeing the images of the 23-year-old with his family, mark Anthony Conditt. His family with a very personal statement today, saying they had no idea about the, quote, darkness in their son. ABC's Marcus Moore on that part of the story. Reporter: This picture capturing a smiling young man, once home schooled, who tonight, police say, was the serial bomb ebb, sowing fear into the community for weeks. Police say 23-year-old mark Conditt lived in this home in suburban Austin. Conditt appearing to only have a traffic violation on his record. From 2010 to 2012, attending Austin community college. In blog pesti II iing postings from the time, describing himself as, quote, not that politically inclin inclined, but argued against gay marriage. The school said he studied business, but didn't finish. ABC affiliate KVUE reporting that he was let go from that job last August. People who lived near Conditt said they're shocked by what's happened, and the man described as a serial bomber is not the person they knew. He was a kid, neighborhood kid. I always believed that he was very smart. Reporter: Those neighbors suggesting there were no signs that he'd be capable of harming so many people. As they sort of put this together, they're going to see a kid that has sort of a built-in hostility against, who knows at this point. And it reached a level of rage that he was going to inflict it on society. Reporter: And Conditt's family releasing that statement tonight, saying they had no idea this would happen, and they are broken with this. Their prayers are with the families that lost loved ones.

