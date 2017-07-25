Transcript for Authorities shut down summer camp after drowning death of 5-year-old

heads to the senate. The summer camp tragedy outside Atlanta. Authorities shutting down an unlicensed day camp following the drowning death of a 5-year-old boy. His parents now issuing a warning tonight, and ABC's Adrienne Bankert tonight from Georgia. Reporter: A mother and father's angry and heartbreaking cries for justice. Their negligence killed my son! Reporter: Tonight, this summer camp shut down by state officials, who say the camp was operating without a license when 1-year-old Benjamin Hosch died in their care. They robbed us of his life, of his potential. Reporter: The boy's parents last saw their child alive Friday while dropping him off at camp cricket outside Atlanta. Police say Benjamin and 12 other children were having lunch near a waterfall, then allowed to splash in the water. As they gathered to leave, the chaperones noticed Benjamin was missing. His parents say he couldn't swim. My wife called me and said your boy's facedown, unresponsive. Reporter: The nature center saying in a statement, the child was found a short distance away in a pool of water in an area that had not been visited by the group. The Hosch's lawyer says its a sobering wake up call for camps nationwide. Someone will pay in this. Reporter: And David, the family tells us that they intend to sue everyone involved, and there could be criminal charges filed. David? Adrienne, thank you. There is a new report out

