Transcript for Authorities in two states investigate possible terror plots

Now to the shooting spree targeting police officers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania overnight. Investigators asking the public for help as they determine whether this suspect killed by police had ties to terror groups. All this following an incident in California. A man there accused of planning a Christmas day attack. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim with more. Reporter: Tonight, authorities in two states investigating two potential terror plots. In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania police trying to determine if a string of shootings targeting law enforcement was an act of terror. Police say 51-year-old Ahmed aminamin el-mofty attacked police in three places first opening fire at an officer in this police car. Later, shooting and hitting a state trooper before sparking a shootout with police that ended when he died. This individual showed that he was not afraid to fire at different law enforcement officers. Reporter: Relatives say the father of two was a U.S. Citizen with Egyptian ties. ABC news learning el-mofty just returned from a trip in the Middle East mid-october. Tonight, investigators are looking at what he has been doing since he returned to central P.A. This, as authorities arrest a suspected ISIS sympathizer in California. Investigators say 26-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson, a tow truck driver and former marine recruit, who was trained as a sharpshooter, was planning a Christmas day attack. His plan to target crowds using a vehicle, guns and possible homemade explosives at one of San Francisco's most popular spots, fisherman's wharf. He denied the allegations. Reporter: In October, two FBI undercover agents contacted Jameson after noticing support for ISIS on his Facebook account. The FBI then forced to act quickly searching Jameson's home in Modesto, California. They say they found firearms and a handwritten note. His father is in shock. That's not how he was raised. And Eva pilgrim joins us now live from times square. With ISIS recently encouraging its supporters to commit acts during the holiday season, police are now stepping up security? Reporter: That's right, Tom. With ISIS encouraging its sympathizers to target U.S. Citizens, security is ramped up across the country of popular holiday destinations like here in times square. Officers are patrolling with their guns on display, Tom. Eva pilgrim tonight from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.