Transcript for Baker Mayfield, University of Oklahoma's star quarterback, wins 2017 Heisman trophy

she and her family were kicked off a spirit airlines flight for breast-feeding. This cell phone footage taken by the mother who says she was told she would stop breast-feeding when the cabin doors closed. The airline standing by flight attendants' decision to remove the family. They say she wasn't complying with crew instructions before takeoff. Turning now to college football. A big award for a player who beat the odds. 2017 Heisman trophy winner, baker Mayfield. The university of Oklahoma star quarterback taking the honor in a landslide. The only walk-on in history to win the Heisman. Thanking those who helped him. Coach stoops, you welcomed a chubby, unathletic kid into the program with open arms. I wouldn't say that many would do that, but thank you. Mayfield leading his Sooners into the rose bowl game against Georgia on new year's day. We look forward to that. And the heart-stopping stumble high above the city of lights. You've got to see this. A 23-year-old tightrope walker carefully making his way to the eiffel tower. Going nearly half a mile, almost 200 feet off the ground. That's about 20 stories. Suddenly losing his balance during a practice run. He was dangling, but he was able to get himself back on-track. Broadcast live on French TV, raising money for charity. And up next right here, the

