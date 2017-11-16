Transcript for Baltimore cop shot in the head while investigating homicide

??? To the index of other news. The manhunt in Baltimore. Police say detective Sean Suter, his and father of five, was shot in the head and killed. He was investigating a homicide, saw a man acting suspiciously and that man then opened fire. The deadly house explosion in California. A gas explosion destroying the home weeks ago. The video just out tonight as part of the investigation. The homeowner was killed. An officer suffering second degree burns on his arm. We turn now to that powerful storm system moving across the country. Let's get right to rob tracking it for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hey, David. This system big enough to have big impacts across the entire country. Out west, we had the rain and wind. Now tonight, the snow at the higher elevations. One to three feet of it. The front gets through Denver, St. Louis and Chicago, going to bring in winds there. Strong winds developing ahead of this front. With that rain, then Sunday morning, especially the I-95 corridor, will get it with cold air coming in behind this system. Dicey travel conditions, especially the latter half of the weekend, David. Rob, thank you. When we come back tonight, listen to this.

