Transcript for Baltimore's Cardinal Shehan school choir rehearsal goes viral

Finally tonight, a routine rehearsal transforming into a magical rendition. Here's Gloria Riviera. ??? I'll rise up I'll rise unafraid I'll rise up ??? Reporter: These are the boys and girls from Baltimore's cardinal Shehan school choir. ??? even in rehearsal, they sing their hearts out. ??? Our purpose is to make people happy, when we sing songs. Reporter: Sensing something special, choir director kenyatta Hardison shared the song "Rise up" by Andra day on Facebook live. ??? Millions agreed. Everyone started calling in, saying, you all are famous. I said, what? They're like, you're viral. Reporter: The children's promise to rise up, unafraid touching so many finding hope in their young, sure voices. It touched me where it gave me hope, and gave me the strength I needed to keep on fighting. It reminded me of how important it is to keep on singing when things seem bad. Reporter: When it came time to take the stage for real, the kids nailed their performance. ??? but for millions who already had a sneak peak at rehearsal, they'd already hit the perfect note. ??? Gloria Riviera, ABC news, Washington. What incredible voices. Bravo to the kids from cardinal Shehan. We thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir is right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.