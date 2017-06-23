Transcript for New battle lines over the GOP health care bill

Now, to outrage from some, after that plan from senate Republicans were finally revealed. Their place to repeal and replace Obamacare. Tonight, some leading Republicans on the hill have made it clear they're not onboard. Some arguing the cuts are too deep. Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight. Reporter: At the airport, lawmakers leaving Washington for the weekend got a harsh sendoff. Take our care, we'll vote them out! Reporter: Anger erupting from California -- Are you ready to fight! Reporter:o Pennsylvania. If more than two Republican senators vote no, the health care bill won't pass. And now, at least five say they're not onboard. Nevada senator Dean heller today announcing his decision. This bill that currently in front of the United States senate is not the answer. It's simply not the answer. Reporter: Heller was confronted by angry constituents at a town hall in April. And today, he did not hold back, calling claims the bill will lower premiums a, quote, lie. There isn't anything in this piece of legislation that will lower your premiums. Reporter: It also slashing medicaid, which provides insurance to 74 million disabled and low income Americans, and nearly 40% of the nation's children. Kids like 5-year-old Tyler Brend, who has a heart condition. His mother says, without medicaid, they could lose everything. It shouldn't be up to lawmakers to decide if, you know, they live or die. Reporter: At least four moderate Republicans are concerned the bill's cuts go too far. But four conservatives say they will oppose the bill because it doesn't go far enough. The bill may spend more in the next year or two than Obamacare does. All right tonight, even president trump admits getting the votes will be difficult. It's a very complicated situation from the standpoint, you do something that's good for one group, but bad for another. It's a very, very narrow path. A narrow path, says the president. Mary Bruce live on the hill tonight. Senate leaders can really only a Ford to lose two Republicans on this. Right now, several have either said no or are waivering. When does the bill get scored? When do by get that number, how many Americans could lose coverage? Reporter: David, we could get that analysis as early as Monday. That's how we'll learn how many Americans could stand to lose their coverage. And how premiums could be impacted. But David, tonight, as is this current bill does not have enough support to pass.

