Transcript for Bill O'Reilly fires back after New York Times report

Next tonight, bill O'Reilly's response. The audio from "The New York Times" after the newspaper reported he agreed to pay a former female colleague $32 million to settle a sexual harassment complaint. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis tonight. You are about to enter the no spin zone. Reporter: Tonight, former fox News Bill O'Reilly. This is . . Reporter: "The New York Times" releasing this explosive interview after the paper reported O'Reilly personally struck the settlement with former Fox News legal analyst Liz wheel in Jan after she accused him of repeated sexual harassment. The $32 million, dwarfing the five other known settlements. It's on you, all right, because it's all crap. Reporter: The very next month, fox gave O'Reilly a new $100 million contract. In a statement, 21st century fox said it was not privy to the amount of the settlement, and regarded it as a personal matter for O'Reilly. But fox ended up dismissing him months later, when allegations of multiple settlements became public. I got to get help, guys. Reporter: And tonight, more trouble for movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The New York attorney general launching a civil rights investigation for sexpal harassment, into the company he co-founded. This comes as Hollywood a-listers are now under the microscope for what they knew. But this level of criminal sexual prestation is not something that I thought was going on. Absolutely not. Reporter: Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex. And David, as for O'Reilly, he maintains he never mistreated anyone. As part of that reported $32 million deal, wheel signed an affidavit renouncing all accusations and allegations against him.

