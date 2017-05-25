Black lab named Alpha gets his own school ID and a picture in the yearbook

Alpha has been trained to detect dangerously low blood sugar levels in his owner A.J. and has accompanied him for years, saving his life numerous times.
1:33 | 05/25/17

Transcript for Black lab named Alpha gets his own school ID and a picture in the yearbook

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

