Transcript for Blind triplets credit their father with helping them earn highest rank in Boy Scouts

Finally tonight here our persons of the week. Three of a kind. Three brothers, triplets making history with a lot of help from their determined dad. Tonight right here meet our persons of the week. The boys from Arlington, Virginia headed to the mall with their father. Triplets, now 18 are legally blind and so is their father, Olly. He adopted them because of his own life story. Having the boys in my life has been nothing short of a series of miracles day after day after day. Reporter: Relying on the sound from the video games they're able to play like other teenagers. They all chip in in the kitchen. I'm making tacos. Reporter: Olly always wanted to create a Normal life for his boys. Fishing with their dad. An extraordinary journey. Graduating from high school and for six years the three brothers working toward one more goal, earning 21 merit badges and tonight they are all eagle scouts. I don't think it would have felt the same if we had done it with exceptions or special considerations. I made it the same way as other eagle scouts. Eagle scouts, Leo, Nick and Steven cantos. We just have to go in and set that goal in your mind and then to think there's no limits. Congratulations. Reporter: And one more honor for their dad. Receiving three eagle scout pins for each son. I wear these with pride because they made it to eagle scout. They are ambassadors of the possible. Reporter: And so we choose the cantos family, Leo, Nick Steven and their dad Olly we needed that. Thank you for finishing out the week with us. I'm David Muir. I'll see you back on Monday. Until then, take care.

