Transcript for Blizzard warnings are in effect from Colorado to Minnesota

$100,000 death benefits during the shutdown. And next to the major winter storm at this hour. The blizzard warning from Colorado to Minnesota, and tornado watch issued for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, a. Denver's airport, de-icing planes. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Get ready. A new round of blizzard warnings. Southern Utah digging out from a foot of snow, while blowing snow in Wyoming forces these truckers to pull over and chain up. This is what it looks like in eastern Colorado. I-70 so dangerous, it's shut down in both directions. Dozens of flights cancelled at Denver international airport. Those making it in are delayed up to 2 1/2 hours. It's kind of a mess. Everyone is trying to get on to planes. Reporter: Minnesota set to get hit next. Shelves stocked with shovels and salt. The key ingredients for crews ready for up to a foot of snow. If it's snowing during rush hour, the snow begins to freeze, temperatures will drop a little bit, too. It could make for very slick conditions. Reporter: In the northeast, a quick thaw caused ice jams like this one in Pennsylvania. Along the Connecticut river, the coast guard is breaking up ice so boat traffic can get through. We can see the frozen falls behind you. When will the snow start? Reporter: It's relatively mild right now. But still cold enough for the falls to remain frozen. We're expecting the snowfall tomorrow between 7 to 9:00 A.M., just in time for a messy morning commute. Adrienne, thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano, who is tracking this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.