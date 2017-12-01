Transcript for Bodies of 6 Children, Including 9-Month-Old, Recovered at Baltimore House Fire

Fire investigators on the scene at a house fire tragedy in Baltimore a mother and her nine children were inside. When the home went up in flames ABC's Gloria Riviera is there. Tonight city reeling the intense fire engulfing the Baltimore held in near minutes. Aren't. War. The mother and her nine children cut inside when the fire broke out just after midnight. I. Dark Knight guard. Kate Malone and three of her children getting out her eight year old daughter leading the way he actually rescued her she's. You with the use them would but six of her children the youngest and nine month old bully didn't make its. Your mother watch in agony she made them aware there were other children inside the mother told your team. There were other children. Investigators digging through the rubble by hand the mother of nine in critical condition tonight investigators trying to determine the congress. David the father was at work when this fire broke out but he told officials there was a working smoke detector inside the home. It just replace the bat. David Murray Gloria thank you.

