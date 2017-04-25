Transcript for Body camera video shows encounter between police and 5 black teens in Michigan

outraged, saying police went too far. You will see the tense confrontation between the police ask T and five young boys in Michigan. Stopping the boys at gunpoint. One of them in tears. Here's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, this police stop of five boys in Grand Rapids, Michigan, under scrutiny. Hey, come over here. Keep your hands where I can see them and get on the ground. Reporter: An officer, with gun drawn, stopping the group of African-American boys on their way home from a basketball game last month. On the body cam video, you hear the boys, ages 12 to 14. They appear confused and frightened. One begins to cry. What did we do? We've give you directions, okay? Reporter: Another officer arrives as they try to figure out if this is the same group of boys who had just been in a large fight nearby. One neighbor reporting he'd seen a gun. How do you want to do this, Troy? Want to just approach? Reporter: One boy consoling another. I'm not gonna die, bro. You're not going to die, dude. Reporter: Police move in, but find no gun. The young boys then released to their frightened parents. Y'all didn't see a gun, but y'all pulled guns on my kids. Reporter: As officers defend how they handled it all. You have to understand our position as well. We have to investigate. The way you're acting -- I can't help it. That's my baby. I understand. I apologize to the young men and their families. Reporter: The police chief apologizing, but standing by his officers. What if one of our babies had made a wrong move? They wouldn't be here with us tonight. Reporter: David, the police officers involved remain on the job and were not reprimanded. The chief insists they followed protocol.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.