Bold daylight jewelry heist occurs in London

More
A manhunt is underway for a team of thieves on motorcycles who used hammers to smash into displays at a high-end jewelry store.
1:13 | 08/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bold daylight jewelry heist occurs in London

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49260489,"title":"Bold daylight jewelry heist occurs in London","duration":"1:13","description":"A manhunt is underway for a team of thieves on motorcycles who used hammers to smash into displays at a high-end jewelry store.","url":"/WNT/video/bold-daylight-jewelry-heist-occurs-london-49260489","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.