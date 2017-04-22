Transcript for Three boys refuse a bribe, help cops stop a serial burglar

Finally tonight, three kids who clearly know right from wrong. Turning down a bribe from a suspected criminal to help police and they even got a bigger reward in the end. Here's ABC Ron Claiborne. Reporter: Ft. Worth police were searching this neighborhood for a serial burglar. This actor had been breaking into people's homes and stealing property. Reporter: As officer J.R. Cox cruised down the street. Three boys flagged him down. They started waving their arms, and I was, "Whoa." And so, I stopped. And before I can even get out of the car, they surrounded my patrol car, and they started telling me everything. As soon as we seen the cop, we just ran to it. Reporter: They told officer cox a suspicious man had just come up to them as they were walking to school and offered them money to help him hide. He said he'd give us $20 each if we hide him. Like, "Nah, nah." I knew it was bad to take it. Reporter: The boys, Kenyon, David and trevontae, pointed to where they saw the suspect headed. Police found Ricardo Rojas in a closet in an empty house and arrested him. For their crime-fighting efforts, these three young heroes were honored at their school. Thank you, guys. Reporter: Recognized with special certificates from the city of ft. Worth and a big surprise. Whoo! Reporter: A new bicycle for each of them. If it wasn't for these kids, there's no way we would have found him that day. Reporter: For these boys, it was a lesson they didn't have to learn. They already knew it. Always do the right thing, even if it's a big offer. Still do the right thing because you don't know what happens next. Reporter: Ron Claiborne, ABC news, New York. Good kids. We thank Ron for that story. And we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" and "This week" in the morning, and I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.