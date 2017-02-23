Transcript for Possible break in unsolved murder of female jogger killed in Princeton, Massachusetts

To the index potential break in the murder of a female jogger in Princeton Massachusetts and that's a markup of Google employee found dead while jogging near her mother's home last summer. Authorities now revealing they're looking for a person of interest base and a profile built from DNA discovered at the scene and witness accounts. Police believe he is Hispanic in his thirties and athletic build with a shaved head or short hair stories receiving more than thirteen hundred tips. To cape Henry Virginia tonight and excited family out of the water briefly spotting a humpback whale breaking the ocean surface and then this. How bad humpback making a giant leap into the air right there just a few feet away from their boat. And hitting the jackpot tonight you'll hear screams when they find the winner this one a convenience store in Lafayette Indiana selling the only winning powerball ticket worth 435 million dollars. The lump sum payment by the way about 263. Million. Before taxes. No one claiming yet.

