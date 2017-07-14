Transcript for Bridal chain Alfred Angelo abruptly closing down locations nationwide

Next tonight, the nationwide store stunning customers. The bridal chain shutting down, many brides left without dresses. Will they get them or their cash back? Here's Linzie Janis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, brides-to-be across the country panicking after bridal chain Alfred Angelo, suddenly closing. I have a wedding in six weeks. We want our dresses! Reporter: These women trying to get to get the dresses they say they've ordered and paid for. Some brides fretting about the money they've spent. About $800. $1,300. Reporter: What are you going to do? We don't know. Reporter: At some of the company's more than 60 locations brides racing to get their dresses after a last-minute warning. This is ridiculous. Reporter: Tonya Odom showing photos of herself in her dream dress she might never get to wear. I had to get up and camp out and a4 least make an effort to pick up my dress that's paid for. Reporter: Alfred Angelo employees blocking cameras. A sign in the window referring brides to a bankruptcy lawyer. An attorney did confirm the company is planning to file for bankruptcy, and they're going to do everything they can to get the brides their dresses. Thank you. When we come back, the major automaker announcing a big recall.

