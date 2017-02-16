Transcript for Businesses across the country shut down for A Day Without Immigrants protests

ban in the first place. There were protests and walkouts across the country today aimed at demonstrating immigrants' impact on this economy. Many stores and rest raupts were closed and it comes after a week of sweeps by authorities and hundreds of arrests. ABC app Clayton Sandell from Denver. Reporter: Tonight, around the country restaurant kitchens are empty. Factories are deserted. And schools quiet. As thousands take to the streets in cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, and Charlotte. A show of solidarity organized on social media. The idea? To demonstrate what life in this country of immigrants might look like without them. Even at the Pentagon food court, some restaurants were closed. This Beverly hills doctor is juggling patients without his staff. I support it because I think it's necessary that we do thing to resist the kinds of changes brought upon us by the trump administration. Reporter: Immigrant workers in the U.S. Number nearly 30 million. Many, 12 million, in restaurants. One immigrant reform group says in 2014, legal and illegal workers paid about $329 billion in state and federal taxes. The protests are gaining traction as ice agents step up raids. A crackdown critics say is targeting non-violent undocumented immigrants like Jeanette vizguerra. After 20 years, in the U.S., vizguerra is now a target for deportation. She is now seeking sanctuary in the basement of this Denver church, hoping she won't be torn away from her kids. Vizguerra says she

