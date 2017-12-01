Transcript for Cabinet Nominees Break From Trump With a Harsh Take on Russia

It was last night here president elect trump saying it was Russia behind the hacking then adding it could be someone else. Today his picks for the Pentagon and the CIA made it very clear on the hill where they stand on Russia. ABC's Mary groups up on Capitol Hill again tonight. Tonight two men Donald Trump nominated to keep America safe breaking with the president elect on Russia and Vladimir Putin's. If he likes Donald Trump. I consider that an asset not a liability. Because we have a horrible relationship with Russian. But today are very different tone from trounced pick for secretary of defense. The retired general James Mattis declaring Russia is a threat. I'm all for engagement. But we also have to recognize reality and what Russia is up to mad as insisting couldn't wants to break up to NATO and America must defend itself urge decreasing number of various. We can engage cooperatively. And an increasing number of very for a going to have to confront wrote the. He general's words welcomed by Senator John McCain. And I appreciate his. Expressing his candid views to the committee do you think it suddenly we'll meet the device remotely take her. Just one floor up testifying at his confirmation hearing for CIA director congressman Mike Pompeo also drawing a harder line on Russia than the president elect. On the DNC hacking trumps finally conceded it was Russia as far as hacking I think it was Russian and then he said but you know what could have been others Olson. But from Pompeo today no hesitation. Where it's pretty clear about what took place here about Russian involvement in efforts to act. Information and to have an impact on American democracy. Some Republicans concerned about the conflicting signals coming out of the new administration we live in a very dangerous times. The last thing I want to do is send a mixed message. To prove the president elect his signaled he's not like. We did take Gramm's advice. Lindsey Graham and I've been competing with M for a long time. He's gonna crack that 1% barrier one day. I didn't realize Lindsey Graham still at it. And Mary Bruce with a slot from Capitol Hill tonight Mary despite that criticism there from the president elect senator Graham continuing today raising concerns about Russia. And also about the secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson. It. Graham is one of at least three Republican senators who say they're still undecided on tiller said. Tillerson have described his relationship with food and as very close and today Graham told us Tillerson has to be able to punch Russia. In the face David Perry Bruce live on Capitol Hill for us again tonight thank you mayor.

