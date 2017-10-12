Now Playing: Aftermath of Thomas fire in Ventura County, California

Now Playing: Thomas fire leaves Ventura County neighborhood almost deserted

Now Playing: California's Thomas fire intensifying

Now Playing: 8-year-old New Jersey boy in spirit of giving back to Puerto Rico

Now Playing: Baker Mayfield, University of Oklahoma's star quarterback, wins 2017 Heisman trophy

Now Playing: Scam warning from hit home improvement TV show

Now Playing: Convicted serial killer says he killed even more people

Now Playing: New developments in series of shooting on Detroit highway

Now Playing: Weather threats on both sides of the country

Now Playing: T-Rex enjoys first day of snow

Now Playing: Firefighters struggle to tame Southern California wildfires

Now Playing: How to avoid scams when adopting a puppy

Now Playing: Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots suspect in Florida

Now Playing: Mississippi flag protested at museum opening

Now Playing: Snowstorm hit the South and Northeast

Now Playing: Students lend helping hand to beloved bus driver

Now Playing: Woman driving wrong way on highway with infant in back seat charged with drunk driving

Now Playing: Potential hazards of Christmas light decorations

Now Playing: First fatality reported from California wildfires