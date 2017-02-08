Transcript for Cargo train derails in the middle of Pennsylvania town

We turn to a major train derailment we're following in the middle of a Pennsylvania town. Train cars crashing into homes, exploding into flames. Tonight, evacuations under way, and ABC's Linzie Janis on the scene for us. Reporter: That massive freight train carrying hazardous chemicals careening off the tracks in this Pennsylvania neighborhood. Train derailment. With fire. Reporter: Tanks of propane and molten sulfur, bursting into flames. This is a heck of a way to be woken up at 5:00 A.M. Reporter: The blast captured on this home security camera. Kristina Sutphin jolted out of bed when a train car hit her home. Shook my whole house. It took my kitchen out and my stairwell so we had to climb out the window. I just yelled for my neighbors and they got a ladder and got me and my daughter down. Reporter: The csx freight train traveling from Chicago to Selkirk, New York, crashing in the tiny town of Hyndman, about 100 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The entire town, over 1,000 people evacuated. The red cross setting up a shelter. David, train cars are still burning at this hour. The NTSB is on the scene, and the department of health is sukting air pollution tests and thankfully, no one was injured. Thanks to you as well.

