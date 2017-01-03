Transcript for Catching up with little girl who needed a kidney and her teacher who gave the life-saving gift

America strong. One teacher, one little girl. And a lesson in generosity. Reporter: 4-year-old Lyla became very ill very quickly. She was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease which caused kidney failure. Her parents were told she needed a new kidney to survive. A nationwide search, but no donor was found. Lyla's mother set up this meeting. She thought she was there to tell her teacher about her daughter's needs. But that teacher knew. She had been tested, passing a note across the paper. Writing, soon a little piece of me will be with Lyla forever. I'm Lyla's kidney donor. You are? Are you kidding me? Oh, my god. Reporter: This is how that teacher described that moment. One of the most emotional days, being able to tell somebody that you can save their child's life. Reporter: And tonight, a major development. That teacher and Lyla, the night before the surgery at children's hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. One of the teacher's kidneys, removed, delivered to that operating room. After six hours of surgery, doctors say, a success. Lyla, afterward and that teacher together again. Both recovering of a a teacher and her gift. We're rooting for a quick recovery for Lyla, and that's an incredible teamer for sure. Thank you for watching, and I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.