CDC warns: Throw out store-bought chopped romaine lettuce

Officials say at least 53 people have become sick in 16 states.
0:13 | 04/19/18

Transcript for CDC warns: Throw out store-bought chopped romaine lettuce
Tonight the CDC is urging people to immediately throw out any store bought chopped Romaine lettuce the concern over E. Coli outbreak. At least 53 people become sickened sixteen states the CC has not located the exact source.

