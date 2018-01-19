-
Now Playing: Talk of a Sprint and T-Mobile merger is off the table
-
Now Playing: Teens and smart phone addiction
-
Now Playing: Nissan prototype attempts to prevent distracted driving
-
Now Playing: Holiday gift tech tips for parents
-
Now Playing: Cellphone carriers kicking off 2018 with big deals
-
Now Playing: Instagram feature shows when users are active
-
Now Playing: Google's viral selfie art app raises privacy concerns
-
Now Playing: Apple ships first batch of HomePod units
-
Now Playing: 'We want to help America,' Apple CEO Tim Cook says of pay $38 billion tax repayment
-
Now Playing: Ferrari plans future release of electric supercar
-
Now Playing: Boeing to design, build military space plane
-
Now Playing: Ford powers up for electric cars
-
Now Playing: How well does the iPhone X withstand a fall?
-
Now Playing: Facebook announces overhaul of News Feed
-
Now Playing: Facebook plans to show less content from businesses on newsfeed
-
Now Playing: Playing with robot puppies at CES
-
Now Playing: #ThisIsGMA: Meet the people who put together 'GMA' each day
-
Now Playing: FAA registers 1 million drones since regulation became rule in 2015
-
Now Playing: Lights go dark at CES
-
Now Playing: Classified satellite fell into ocean after SpaceX launch, official confirms