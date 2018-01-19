Transcript for Cellphone carriers kicking off 2018 with big deals

cell phone wars to kick off the new year. One carrier in fact offering up to $700 off the iPhone X. ABC's Linzie Janis tonight out to save your money. Reporter: Tonight, cell phone carriers battling it out for your business, kicking off the new year with some big deals. At T Mobile, buy an iPhone 7 or higher and get up to a $700 rebate for another iPhone, including the X when you trade in your old phone. Sprint offering an unlimited plan free for one year. Experts say be sure to read the fine pnt and when choosing a plan it's important to understand how you use your phone. If you just check e-mail or text here and there, you don't need a lot of data. Time for a switch. Reporter: Some of the best deals out there may be from lesser known carriers like cricket and boost mobile. Both selling four phone lines with unlimited data for just $100 a month. There is just a whole world out there of great deals if you move beyond the four major Carrie carriers. Reporter: Many of these smaller carriers are owned by the big networks or have contracts with them so experts say your quality of coverage should be the same. David. Let's hope. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.