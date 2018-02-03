Transcript for Central Michigan University shooting kills 2

The manhunt in Michigan at this hour after a deadly school shooting at Central Michigan University two people shot dead tonight and we have just learned. But police now say the two shot and killed. Where the shooters parents ABC's Alex presence on the scene tonight. Tonight it all out manhunt as police use canines. Boats and choppers to search for college sophomore. And suspected killer you should consider to be armed. And dangerous. Authorities say nineteen year old James Eric Davis junior is suspected of fatally shooting 2 people at Central Michigan University before slipping away. At 8:30 AM police start receiving calls of shots fired at Campbell hall dormitory. Did you hear saddle our side. Police is swarmed the campus Friday in students are barricading themselves and their dorm rooms. The campus placed on lockdown of the university issuing this alert. Authorities say the two people found dead were not students we believe the situation and vaulted them rustic type incidents. Late today authorities saying Davis shot and killed his parents who had reportedly arrived to pick him up for spring break. James Davis seen here in Illinois police officer and his wife were killed. And David authorities say the suspects should be considered very dangerous as students who were ordered to shelter in place all they are now slowly being allowed to leave David Alex resident Mount Pleasant, Michigan Alex thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.