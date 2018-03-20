-
Now Playing: Facebook bans entities allegedly responsible for collecting and sharing user info
-
Now Playing: New details emerge after Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica
-
Now Playing: Ex-model says she was tricked into keeping mum on alleged Trump affair
-
Now Playing: CEO of controversial consulting firm with ties to Trump campaign suspended
-
Now Playing: More than a foot of snow expected in parts of Northeast
-
Now Playing: Police officer charged with murder in killing of Australian woman in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Storm a 'factor' in accident that killed state trooper, critically injured daughter
-
Now Playing: Brother of alleged school shooter ordered to stay away from all school campuses
-
Now Playing: MD governor hails school resource officer as 'tough guy'
-
Now Playing: Author and legal expert Areva Martin talks about her new book 'Make it Rain!'
-
Now Playing: Volunteers help Puerto Rico recover nearly 6 months after Hurricane Maria
-
Now Playing: Girl critically hurt in HS shooting may have had relationship with suspect: Police
-
Now Playing: Possible warning signs of a suspicious package
-
Now Playing: How data firm influenced voters on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Charlotte Pence on her new book, family and more
-
Now Playing: School resource officer exchanged gunfire with Maryland high school shooter: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Alabamans keep the faith after a tornado destroys their church
-
Now Playing: Teen allegedly beats friend to death with a baseball bat
-
Now Playing: What is the 'March for Our Lives'?
-
Now Playing: 2 students injured, suspect dead in shooting at Maryland high school