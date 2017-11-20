Transcript for Charlie Rose faces accusations of sexual misconduct

And next, to those claims of sexual misconduct against veteran broadcast and journalist Charlie rose. Eight women, and their allegations first reported in "The Washington post." Tonight, his response, and CBS news now suspending him. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Stunning accusations tonight of sexual harassment and assault against iconic journalist Charlie rose. Eight women have come forward in "The Washington post" with damning allegations against the host of the pretee jous "Charlie rose show." One of rose's assistants in the mid 2000s tells the paper about "At least a dozen instances where rose walked nude in front of her while she worked in one of his New York City homes," and would repeatedly call her late at night "To describe his fantasies of her swimming naked." Another woman who worked at "The Charlie rose show" describes a drive she took with the anchor, saying "It was quite early in working there that he put his hand on my mid-thigh," she said. "I tensed up. I didn't move his hand off, but I pulled my legs to the other side of the car. I tried not to get in a car with him ever again. I think he was testing me out." Several of the accusers say they told Yvette Vega, rose's long-time executive producer, about their experiences. One woman described Vega's response as a shrug and saying, "That's just Charlie being Charlie." I'm Charlie rose. Reporter: Rose is also a cohost of "CBS this morning." But none of the accusers worked with him at CBS. In a statement to "The post," rose said, "It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed." He went on to say, "I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken." Tonight, CBS news has suspended rose and pbs says it will halt production of his show. Want to add that his long-time executive producer released a statement about the women, saying, I should have stood up for them, I failed. It is crushing. David? Linzsey Davis with us tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.