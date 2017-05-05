Chief usher at the White House fired

More
Angela Reid, who was hired in 2011, was the first woman and second African-American to hold the post.
2:14 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chief usher at the White House fired

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47239735,"title":"Chief usher at the White House fired","duration":"2:14","description":"Angela Reid, who was hired in 2011, was the first woman and second African-American to hold the post. ","url":"/WNT/video/chief-usher-white-house-fired-47239735","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.