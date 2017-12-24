Transcript for Children of slain NYPD officer receive early Christmas present and hope for the future

Finally tonight, a home for the holidays. A New York City police officer, killed in the line of duty. Her three children spending their first Christmas without their mother. But thanks to the kindness of strangers, they'll spend it in a new home. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: It was a cold-blooded killing of a mother of three and a veteran of the NYPD. My partner's shot. My partner's shot. Reporter: In July, without warning and for no reason a deranged gunman murders officer miosotis Familia. Her children thrust into a stark reality. Eldest daughter genesis now the guardian of twins, her 12-year-old siblings. I was really concerned about my brother and sister. Sorry. Reporter: But just in time for Christmas, neighbors and strangers raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy them a new apartment. Oh! Reporter: Furnished complete with Christmas decorations. It was just really emotional that there are so many people who care about the well being of me and my siblings and want us to have a nice place to ourselves. Reporter: The home giving them all hope for the future. We've had to learn how to move forward. And it hasn't been the easiest road to go down. But the support that me and my siblings receive, it helps a lot. And we would be in a much darker place if it weren't for that. Reporter: And sweet reminders of the angel watching over them named mom. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear. Reporter: Adrienne Bankert, ABC news, New York. Powerful words right there. We thank Adrienne for that story, and we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. I'll see you right back here next week. Have a good night, and merry krims.c.h. Chr.I.s.tm.a.s.

