Transcript for Chilling new evidence may help solve case of murdered teen girls in Indiana

house for us again tonight. Others we're following tonight and developments of two teenagers being killed while hiking in Indiana. Police releasing the sound of the suspect. They say one of the girls secretly recorded him before they were killed. ABC's Alex Perez in Indiana tonight with the audio. Reporter: Tonight new chilling evidence Indiana investigators believe could help them solve the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Down the hill. Reporter: That voice, police say, is the killer, demanding the girls move down a hill. Authorities playing the short clip on a loop. Listen again. Down the hill. Down the hill. Down the hill. Down the hill. We think that there's enough there that somebody would recognize that voice and we want that person to call us. Reporter: The girls vanishing during a hike last week. Their bodies discovered the next day, near this nature trail in Delp delphi. Investigators today revealing that voice along with the image of their suspect were captured on Libby's phone. It's unclear if the voice came from that suspect or another man. The 14-year-old pressing record before she was killed. She's a hero because she had the presence of mind. She didn't feel comfortable about something, and she turned on her video camera. Reporter: Earlier, Libby snapchatting this picture of her friend Abby on a railroad bridge near the trail. Authorities now hoping Libby's valiant effort to record her alleged killer -- Down the hill. Down the hill. Reporter: Will lead to a tip and an arrest. Even with technology we need human intelligence. In other words, we need you. Reporter: And David there is now flowers, a makeshift memorial here at the bridge. Investigators say they are analyzing more video and evidence from Libby's phone. David? Alex Perez tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.