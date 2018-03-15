Church shooter's sister arrested after social media post

More
Her brother, Dylann Roof, is on death row for shooting nine black churchgoers.
1:31 | 03/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Church shooter's sister arrested after social media post

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53784797,"title":"Church shooter's sister arrested after social media post","duration":"1:31","description":"Her brother, Dylann Roof, is on death row for shooting nine black churchgoers. ","url":"/WNT/video/church-shooters-sister-arrested-social-media-post-53784797","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.