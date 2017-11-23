Transcript for More claims of sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill

Next to the growing claims of sexual misconduct on capitol hill. New accusations against lawmakers. Two more women coming toward to say that senator Al Franken groped them, and a third woman claiming misbehavior by congressman John Conyers, including calling her into his office while he was dressed only in his underwear. ABC's soon your white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tracking it all. Reporter: Tonight, the sexual misconduct scandal rocking capitol hill is growing. Senator Al Franken, already under fire for this photo, and facing multiple claims of sexual allegations -- Al Franken pulled me in towards him and put his hand on my rear. Reporter: -- Now has two new accusers, a total of four. The latest women tell the Huffington post the Minnesota Democrat grabbed their backsides during his first bid for senate. One says it happened while posing for a photo at a women's political event, the other says after groping her at a fund-raiser, Franken suggested they visit the bathroom together, saying, "My immediate reaction was disgust. My but secondary reaction was disappointment." Franken told the Huffington post, "It's difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don't remember those campaign events." And now, a third woman accuses Michigan's John Conyers of wrongdoing. Melanie Sloan, a high profile Washington lawyer, says she was harassed an verbally abused when she worked for the congressman in the 1990s. I walked into his office, and he was in a shirt and underwear. Reporter: Despite calls to resign even within his own party, Conyers' lawyer says in a statement, quote, that is not going to happen. And that if people were required to resign over allegations, a lot of people would be out of work in this country, including the president. And the newest congressman caught up in scandal says he may be the victim of a potential crime, revenge porn. Hours after Texas congressman Joe Barton apologized for a naked sexually explicit photo that leaked online, "The Washington post" released transcripts from a 2015 recording in which Barton confronts an unidentified woman to whom he sent explicit photos and messages. Barton says, "I ready if I have to, I don't want to, but I should take all this crap to the capitol hill police and have them launch an investigation. And if I do that, that hurts me potentially big time." The senior house Republican says he was separated from his wife at the time, and that he had other consensual sexual relationships with adult women. He said this woman admitted that we had a consensual relationship. When I ended that relationship, she threatened to publicly share my private photographs and intimate correspondence in retaliation. Now, the woman in this case says she shared explicit images with other women who were having relationships with congressman Barton, but she told "The Washington post" that she has no intention of retaliation, Tom. Barton says capitol hill police are now promising an investigation. And Cecilia, there's late breaking news tonight in the Russia investigation. A report in "The New York Times" say lawyers for Michael Flynn say that will no longer share information about Robert Mueller's investigation with president trump's personal legal team? Reporter: Yeah, Tom. And let's just remember, Michael Flynn was, of course, president trump's former national security adviser. He is a key figure in Robert Mueller's investigation into whether there was collusion between the trump team and the Russians during the campaign. If, in fact, there is an end of cooperation between these two teams, it could be a sign that Michael Flynn is now cooperating with Mueller's probe.

