Transcript for 'It's very clear that Russia meddled in the election': White House press secretary

President trump meanwhile on Twitter today and taking aim on Russia saying he's been much tougher on Russia then President Obama before him. The White House was then asked why have the sanctions passed by both Democrats and Republicans. Not been fully imposed. ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on that tonight. Answering questions for the first time since Robert Mueller sweeping indictment of thirteen Russians for meddling in the election. The white house Press Secretary today was pressed on why the president hasn't forcefully condemned. Russia's actions. The president hasn't said that Russia did medal but he saint it is it didn't have an impact and it certainly wasn't with help from the truck campaign. It's very clear that Russia medal in the election. But the president himself has never been so definitive on the question of Russian meddling. Raising doubts after the story first broke during the campaign. But I notice any time anything wrong happens they like to say the Russians or she is an officer Russians during the hacking. Maybe there is no hacking after the election he acknowledged the meddling but with a caveat as far as hacking I think it was Russian. But I think we also get hacked by a other. Countries and other people. And the president has never called for punishing Russia what does he specifically doing about the fact that Russia. Interfered with our election and has every intention we are told of doing it again what is he doing about it. Look just last week the Department of Homeland Security secretary Pearson Nelson. That with a number of relevant stakeholders. They're discussing this process everybody wants to blame this on the trumpet administration lets not forget that this happened under the Obama administration talking over you go what's he don't about it. But we've spent a lot of time working on cyber security focusing on protecting. The fairness on our elections. Most recently the president is criticized Barack Obama for not responding to the meddling. As for potent. He has suggested the Russian leader is sincere earnest denials I believe that he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether I believe it or not I'm with our agencies especially as currently constituted with their leadership has even called up Pluto couldn't he criticized. Obama he criticized the FBI. He didn't even criticize bottom reporting yeah. Then it tougher on Russia. In the first year that Obama was an eight years combined congress slaps sanctions on Russia last summer but the president has yet to fully implement them. He's losing his engines. Look I. Frankly that's not completely accurate there's a process that hacks that take place. And we're going through that process. Solicitor John Karl with a slot tonight from the White House as well and John those sanctions were passed back in July with the overwhelming bipartisan support. About seven months later now the White House still has not fully implemented them. The secretaries of state and treasury have said that the sanctions are coming. And you heard the Press Secretary say that they've begun that process. But David. The bottom line is that those sanctions have still not been fully implement and John in the meantime another issue that came up late today the White House also pressed on the newly announced restrictions on west wing officials working. But what's called a temporary security clearance their access to classified information they say will now be limited and Sarah Sanders was asked what that will mean for Jared Kushner. We still unable to obtain a full clearance take a listen. TNT cost I think. I can't answer whether someone has security clearance are not as we've addressed many times before but I can't tell you that nothing that has taken place will affect. The valuable work that Jerry is doing. And John you were in the room when Sanders was asked whether the president will consider granting asylum lawful security clearance himself. She said that the presidency is not directly asked to the president that question. But we heard from her and also today. From the chief of staff John Kelly bolts saying that regardless of what happens Jared Kushner will continue to be able to do his job or the White House.

