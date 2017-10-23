Former Cleveland police officer on the run

5 football players at Wheaton College face criminal charges.
1:05 | 10/23/17

Transcript for Former Cleveland police officer on the run
To the index of other news tonight. The former Cleveland police officer on the run. Tommy griffin, about to stand trial, accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. Authorities say he disappeared while under house arrest. They do believe he's armed. There are new developments in the alleged hazing of a college football player in Illinois. Five players from Wheaton college accused of duct taping the hands of a freshman teammate, beating him and leaving him naked on a field in 2016. They were allowed to keep playing for a time. Four of those players pleading not guilty at their arraignment today. We have news on the police officers injured in Philadelphia. Three officers on their bikes were hurt, performing stunts during a police convention. Two members of the drill team were injured when they were knocked to the ground. A third was hurt while being dragged down the street. All three are expected to be okay. And the new hemedical headline tonight. 65 gene mutations linked to breast cancer. The findings may one day help to identify more women possibly at higher risk of breast cancer. Those findings published in "Nature." More on our website tonight.

