Transcript for Cohen raid related to payments to women accusing Trump: Sources

president trump decides I and when he'ake that military action, he's aaling with a new headline tonig involving his personattorney. St 48 Hou after T raid of Michael Cohen's home, offic a hotel room, tonight, we're learnihey were looking for documents related to that infamous "Accesshoood" O. Here's ABC's Kyra Phillips Toni Hello, how areyou? Reporter: It was the tape thany believed could des Donald Trump's presidential hopes. Tonight, federuthorities digging deeper into it. You know, I'm automatical attracted to beautifume- I just start kissing T it's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a , let you do it. You can do anything. Whate want. Grab them by the . Do anyth Rter: The "Access Hollywood" video first surfaced just a month be the elec Oh, nice legs? Repor sources tell news the FBI ag who raided the president's personal torney's home hotel and office were also loo for this documents related to that tape. Sources telling us the search warrant involves looking for evidencepotential electi violations. And Michael Cohen's personal Fies. Was moment, were there cret deals being made outside the campaign to protect ld trump? Questions alreadised with payment to porn star stormy Daniels, hush money days before the tion. And "Tational enquirer" paying for karenougal's story to kill it. But tonight, ABC news has learned investigators want any red documentsnected discussions Cohen had about that "Access Hollywood" tape at height of thcampaign. Even though he was not officially a part of the trump team. Michae C day, leaving his hotel, and was uncharacterially silent. Mr. N, why do you think th raided Y officend hotel room? Have you talkedo Mr. Trump about a pardon? Reporter: Cohen already admi Haid stormy Daniels $1,000 using homeequity. And the president said in recent days, he never knew about it. W Michael cen make it if theas no truth to allegations? You have to ask Michael N. Michael is my attorney and you'll have to askel. Reporter: Cohen has been both lawyer aer Mr. Trump for more than a decade. Andly do anything to protect Mr. Trump. Reporter: Cohen telling a ws FBI agents were courteous, respectful. That at the door, when he answered, they asked, is that your phone in your hand? Yes, hid. They askort, and he Ed it over. Tonight, Cohen telling us, after at "I just want my stuff back." And so let's bring in Keira ilps tonight. And as you reported ere, you that among other things investigators were looking documents tied to possible secret deals? Reporter: T T. Hunting for records tied to possible secret deals or C paid O the side by Mel Cohen and any records of Cohen's interactions with them campaign. And rememb H was not an official memf that campaign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.